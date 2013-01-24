By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Collaboration Live is a communication platform embedded in EPIQ and Affiniti systems¹ that enables an ultrasound user and a remote user to communicate in real-time. Users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system to wherever you are for expert support, whenever needed.
Extend access to care: communicate in real-time from anywhere
Whether in a hospital, clinic or remote satellite, office, Collaboration Live lets you remotely and securely communicate with your team and patients in the moment through the ultrasound system – wherever you are. In a 30 patient study, 100% of patients felt they had better access to healthcare through tele-health delivered with Collaboration Live.²
Extend consistency of care: standardization across your practice
Standardization helps you deliver quality care efficiently. Whether today is their first day on the job or they have years of experience, care team members need to provide quality care consistently. Achieve the same standard of care throughout your system with remote support for daily workflow, real-time guidance on complex exams and training on care protocols.
Extend capacity of care teams: expertise regardless of location
Deploy the right expertise when and where you need it. Remote guidance and decision support allow you to eliminate time wasted in switching physical locations, as well as limit exposure to infectious patients, while increasing productivity and improving the experience for your care teams and patients.
Specifications
General
Whitelisted domains
We recommend whitelisting the following domains: *.iitreacts.com, *.reacts.com.
Minimum bandwidth
The minimum bandwidth of 0.5 Mbit/s upload and 0.5 Mbit/s download is required for connectivity.
Recommended bandwidth
The recommended bandwidth for optimal performance is 1.0 Mbit/s upload and 1.0 Mbit/s download.
Contract required. For use with Philips Affiniti or EPIQ ultrasound systems release 6.0 or higher. Collaboration Live is designed to enable clinical collaboration and consultation.
¹EPIQ and Affiniti version 6.0 or higher. Contact your local Philips representative for availability in your area.
²Prospective study of 30 subjects undergoing routine obstetric ultrasound imaging, New Mexico,USA. Michael S. Ruma, et al., The Use of a Novel Telemedicine Tool in Perinatology [abstract].30th ISUOG World Congress, 2020. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
