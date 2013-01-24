Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Lumify Micro-B Transducer Cable Micro-B Transducer Cable

Lumify Micro-B Transducer Cable

Micro-B Transducer Cable

Find similar products

Lumify Micro-B Transducer Cable

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Detachable Cable

Micro-B Cable

The Micro-B Transducer Cable is detachable for easy replacement.
Compatibility

Cable

The Micro-B Transducer cable is compatible with all Lumify Portable Ultrasound Transducers

Specifications

Specifications
Specifications
Length
  • 1.75 m

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand