When it comes to streamlining the processes involved in diagnosis, staging, therapy planning, and follow-up in oncology care, the Philips GEMINI TF Big Bore PET/CT system lets you enhance patient care with increased efficiency.
|Maximum patient weight
|
|Patient port for PET & CT
|
|PET/CT scan range
|
|OpenView gantry design
|
|Crystal material
|
|Crystal dimensions
|
|Time-of-Flight PET
|
|System sensitivity (center)
|
|Timing resolution
|
|Peak NECR
|
|System energy resolution
|
|Scatter fraction
|
|Transverse spatial resolution (FWHM at 1 cm)
|
|CT configuration
|
|Scan FOV
|
|MRC X-ray Tube
|