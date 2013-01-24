By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Every patient deserves the best quality you can provide. Expression MR200 provides the kind of bedside-quality parameters and designed previously found only in monitors designed and priced for higher-acuity applications.
Simplicity builds confidence
When your staff have equipment that's easy to work with, they can also have the confidence to focus on the patient experience, too.
Connect with convenience
With Philips, all patient vitals monitored during the MR exam are sent to your hospital information and record-keeping systems to help your institution's IT strategy succeed, and for exceptional care and management throughout the MR imaging experience.
