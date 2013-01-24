Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

LDxS and LDxN Head Boxes Input connector boards

LDxS and LDxN Head Boxes

Input connector boards

Find similar products

The LDxS and LDxN head boxes can be paired with the Alice 6 LDx base station to have a full-featured, easy-to-understand system that allows staff to focus more on patients and less on equipment.

Contact us

Documentation

Ordering information (1)

Ordering information

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand