Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

UltraFill Home oxygen system

UltraFill

Home oxygen system

Find similar products

UltraFill is an advanced home oxygen system with a stationary oxygen concentrator, filling station, and high-capacity 3,000 PSI cylinders for mainstream and high-usage oxygen patients. Homecare providers can use it with existing inventory.

Contact us

Specifications

Filling station
Filling station
Dimensions
  • 9 x 20 x 25.5/229 x 508 x 648 "/mm
Weight
  • 45/20.4 lbs/kgs
Power consumption
  • 110 W
Cylinder type
  • 2,000 and 3,000** PSI
Typical filling time M6***
  • 2,000 PSI 1 hr 5 min
Typical filling time MB08***
  • 3,000 PSI 8 hr 40 min
Typical use time (4.5:1 CSR, setting of 2 at 20 breaths per minute) for M6***
  • 2,000 PSI 5 hr 33 min
Typical use time (4.5:1 CSR, setting of 2 at 20 breaths per minute) for MB08***
  • 3,000 PSI 8 hr 40 min
OCD/regulator type
  • CGA-870 connection
Patient flow while filling with EverFlo, M600, and M605
  • Up to 3 l/min
Patient flow while filling with Millennium M10
  • Up to 7 l/min
Compatible concentrators
  • EverFlo, EverFlo Q, M600, M605, and M10
Oxygen concentration
  • 93% (+/- 3%) %
Storage/transport humidity
  • 15 to 95% non-condensing %
General system
General system
Maintenance
  • UltraFill is maintenance-free. No safety check required.
Warranty
  • Three years or 5,000 operating hours (whichever is sooner)
3,000 PSI cylinders
3,000 PSI cylinders
Pressure of cylinder size MC13
  • 3000 PSI
Pressure of cylinder size MB08
  • 3000 PSI
Pressure of cylinder size MD22
  • 3000 PSI
Pressure of cylinder size ME36
  • 3000 PSI
Height of cylinder size MC13
  • 14.4 in
Height of cylinder size MB08
  • 15.6 in
Height of cylinder size MD22
  • 20.100000000000001 in
Height of cylinder size ME36
  • 29.1 in
Weight of cylinder size MC13
  • 5 lb
Weight of cylinder size MB08
  • 3.2 lb
Weight of cylinder size MD22
  • 6.7 lb
Weight of cylinder size ME36
  • 9.3000000000000007 lb
Fill time (typical) of cylinder size MC13
  • 2 hr 35 min
Fill time (typical) of cylinder size MB08
  • 1 hr 45 min
Fill time (typical of cylinder size MD22
  • 4 hr 25 min
Fill time (typical) of cylinder size ME36
  • 7 hr 20 min
Duration** of cylinder size MC13
  • 13 hr 15 min
Duration** of cylinder size MB08
  • 8 hr 40 min
Duration** of cylinder size MD22
  • 22 hr 35 min
Duration** of cylinder size ME36
  • 37 hr 10 min
Duration (2 lmp continuous flow) of cylinder size MC13
  • 2 hr 55 min
Duration (2 lmp continuous flow) of cylinder size MB08
  • 1 hr 55 min
Duration (2 lmp continuous flow) of cylinder size MD22
  • 5 hour(s)
Duration (2 lmp continuous flow) of cylinder size ME36
  • 8 hr 15 min
2,000 PSI cylinders
2,000 PSI cylinders
Pressure of cylinder size ME24
  • 2000 PSI
Pressure of cylinder size MD15
  • 2000 PSI
Pressure of cylinder size C
  • 2000 PSI
Pressure of cylinder size M6
  • 2000 PSI
Pressure of cylinder size M4
  • 2000 PSI
Height of cylinder size ME24
  • 29 in
Height of cylinder size MD15
  • 20 in
Height of cylinder size C
  • 14.4 in
Height of cylinder size M6
  • 15.6 in
Height of cylinder size M4
  • 29.1 in
Weight of cylinder size ME24
  • 8.6 lb
Weight of cylinder size MD15
  • 6 lb
Weight of cylinder size C
  • 4.7 lb
Weight of cylinder size M6
  • 3.2 lb
Weight of cylinder size M4
  • 2.9 lb
Fill time (typical) of cylinder size ME24
  • 5 hr
Fill time (typical) of cylinder size MD15
  • 3 hr 5 min
Fill time (typical of cylinder size C
  • 1 hr 50 min
Fill time (typical) of cylinder size M6
  • 1 hr 5 min
Fill time (typical) of cylinder size M4
  • 45 minute(s)
Duration** of cylinder size ME24
  • 25 hr 25 min
Duration** of cylinder size MD15
  • 15 hr 25 min
Duration** of cylinder size C
  • 9 hr 10 min
Duration** of cylinder size M6
  • 5 hr 30 min
Duration** of cylinder size M4
  • 3 hr 50 min
Duration (2 lmp continuous flow) of cylinder size ME24
  • 5 hr 35 min
Duration (2 lmp continuous flow) of cylinder size MD15
  • 3 hr 25 min
Duration (2 lmp continuous flow) of cylinder size C
  • 2 hour(s)
Duration (2 lmp continuous flow) of cylinder size M6
  • 1 hr 10 min
Duration (2 lmp continuous flow) of cylinder size M4
  • 50 minute(s)
  • *When filling, 3 LPM of oxygen is available with a 5 liter concentrator (EverFlo and Milennium) and up to 7 LPM is available with a 10 liter concentrator (Milennium M10).
  • **For a complete listing of all UltraFill 2,000 and 3,000 PSI oxygen cylinders and specifications, consult the UltraFill user manual.
  • ***Duration utilizing the Chad Therapeutic Bonsai conserving device at a setting of 2, breath rate of 20 BPM. Conserving ratio of 4.5:1

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand