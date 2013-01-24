Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

New
IntelliSite Ultra Fast Scanner Digital pathology slide scanner

IntelliSite Ultra Fast Scanner

Digital pathology slide scanner

Find similar products

Part of our comprehensive Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution* is the easy-to-use Ultra Fast Scanner. The Ultra Fast Scanner enables you to digitize your histology samples and obtain high quality clinical diagnostic images. The scanner is a high throughput, bright field slide scanner designed to accommodate clinical histopathology needs for routine use in medium to high volume labs and integrated pathology networks.

Contact us

Specifications

Ultra Fast Scanner
Ultra Fast Scanner
Slide capacity
  • 300 slides (15 racks each hold 20 slides)
Total handling and<br>imaging time per slide
  • 60 seconds at 40x equivalent (15x15 mm scan area)
Scanning method
  • TDI line scanning
Microscope objective
  • Olympus, NA of 0.75 Plan Apo
Focus method
  • Continuous auto focus
Pixel size/resolution
  • 0.25 μm /pixel
UFS output format
  • iSyntax Philips proprietary file format with either RAW or iSyntax compression
Compliance to<br>standards
  • EN 61010-2-101:2010, AMD1:2016, IEC61010-2-101:2018, IEC 61326-2-6:2012, FCC Part 15
Slide rack
  • Winlab LS-20/Winlab LSM-20, Sakura 4768 20-slide basket
Barcode support
  • DataMatrix (recommended), Code 39, Code 128, QR Code barcode
Operating temperature
  • 10 to 35º (for performance)
Relative humidity (no<br>condensation)
  • 30 – 80 % (for performance)
Dimensions of scanner
  • 656 x 933 x 587 mm (LxWxH)
Weight of scanner
  • 139 +/- 1 kg
Power supply
  • 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 700 Watt
UFS connectivity ports
  • Ethernet cable for 10GB and/or 1G/100MB with 2 x RJ45 connectors, USB2.0 connection.
  • *The Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is an automated digital pathology image creation, management and analysis system comprising of an ultra-fast pathology slide scanner and image management system; and including advanced tools to manage the scanni
  • **Demonstrated in validation study as reported in Mukhopadhyay et al. Am J Surg Path (2017), for created images and assuming slide preparation according to the instructions for use.
  • Not for viewing in the U.S.A.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand