Dr. Puneet Bhargava is Professor of Radiology at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington. His current work is focused on data analytics, radiology operations, organizational psychology, and leadership. Clinically he is an expert in gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary imaging. Dr. Bhargava enjoys writing, teaching, collaborating, mentoring, and all aspects of the publications process. He is always looking to incorporate new business ideas to enhance the radiology practice, learning new ‘lifehacking’ skills, listening to audiobooks, spending time with his family, and experimenting with new fitness techniques.