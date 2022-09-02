Search terms

Acute patient management


Help identify at-risk patients early, react confidently to changing patient conditions and more precisely fine-tune treatment for every patient. 

Our integrated system of advanced physiologic monitoring, central station, mobile applications and clinical decision-support tools work together to provide the actionable insights your care teams need in the moment so they can:

  • Gain visibility into patient status anytime, anywhere;
  • Be notified of early signs of potential patient deterioration;
  • Proactively fine-tune treatment;
  • Rapidly adapt and scale patient monitoring;
  • Collaborate during care transitions and effectively decide the optimal time to transition.

Our standardized, interoperable acute patient management includes:

  • Advanced patient monitoring systems, measurements and sensors
  • Workflows designed to reduce administration and documentation time 
  • Continuous, near real-time data, and predictive insights and analytics
  • Whole hospital connectivity and end-to-end surveillance

Our s­­olutions can help clinicians detect, interpret and intervene to enable: 

  • Reduction in adverse events and medical errors
  • Reduction in length of stay, ICU readmissions and 30-day readmissions
  • Improved patient and staff experience and satisfaction scores
  • Decrease in staff fatigue and turnover
  • Decrease in patient-level total cost of care

Trends and issues that may benefit from acute patient management:

  • Widening gap between nurses’ experience levels and patient complexity as a result of staff turnover, contributing to more adverse events
  • Increase in older, sicker and more medically complex patient populations creating more unpredictable transitions and unplanned admissions
  • Increase in care team cognitive overload and burnout
  • Need for real-time data to plan resources and respond with correct course of care
  • Reimbursement penalties tied to care quality and readmission rates

Philips acute patient management

Demonstrated results in acute patient management

32%

reduction in non-actionable alarms in 3 months1

63%

reduction in patient transfers to the ICU2

13,331 

in potential hours saved through improvements from workflow changes and automation3

56%

approximate reduction in number of cardiac and respiratory arrests4

Connecting diverse care settings

  

To help clinicians keep pace with complex, ever-changing patient conditions, we offer beat-to-beat, breath-to-breath patient monitoring and decision support. Having patient insights in hand whenever they’re needed can give clinicians confidence to act before a patient deteriorates.

Products and solutions for acute patient management

Angelique Richard

"With Philips, we have the ability to capture trends and know what's significant or just an anomaly. That's going to drive better treatment decisions."

Angelique Richard

PhD, RN, CENP Vice President for Clinical Nursing and Chief Nursing Officer

Rush University System for Health and Rush University Medical Center

Care transitions customer story thumbnail

Featured story

Enhancing patient outcomes, hospital flow and resource utilization through timely care transitions in the ICU



A study examines a standardized and objective ICU discharge criteria list for adult patients to be used in any type of ICU.

Read this story

Explore more stories

Visit Acute care

Explore all we have to offer in Acute Care, including stories, our latest products and innovations, key capabilities and solutions, events and more.

References

  1. At Augusta University Health. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
  2. At Saratoga Hospital. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
  3. https://www.usa.philips.com/a-w/about/news/archive/ standard/news/press/2020/20200311-jackson-memorial-hospital-gives-philips enterprise-monitoring-as-a-service-model-high-marks-for-satisfaction-and efficiency.html
  4. At Lakeland Health, after implementing Philips IntelliVue Guardian automated early warning scoring solution. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

