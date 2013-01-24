Lana Caron

Lana leads external innovation and business development for Philips Ventures in North America. She has over 15 years of experience at both start-ups and large tech companies, and has an established record of launching successful new ventures, raising capital and expanding business into new markets. She brings a combination of commercialization, product innovation, strategic partnership, venture investing and mergers and acquisitions experience to the team across digital/health IT, consumer health and medical devices.

Lana is passionate about transforming the future of healthcare and delivering breakthroughs that will improve people’s lives with meaningful innovation and doing so at scale. She helps new companies tap into the power of open innovation to turn new ideas into great businesses.