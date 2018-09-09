Home
Harnessing AI to improve healthcare workflow

Sep 09, 2018

Philips invests in Singapore-based Workplace Optimizer

Artificial intelligence has the potential to disrupt countless aspects of healthcare — not only in advances in diagnosis and treatment, but in technology that will improve the efficiency of a healthcare system’s operations. The healthcare industry — long challenged by a shortage of healthcare professionals and rising labor costs — currently faces a dire need.

 

In 2018, Workforce Optimizer (previously called FriarTuck) raised $3 million in series A funding from Philips and other investors for its artificial intelligence-powered tech solutions that improve workflow efficiency. The company’s optimization platform helps health systems address changing labor demand and workloads, manage workplace fatigue, and improve productivity and staff engagement.

