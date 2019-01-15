Does the Affordable Care Act drive improvements?

“We send out patient surveys, while other surveys are done on-site to collect data on how satisfied our patients are. It reminds everybody how important it is that the patient is having a positive experience in the hospital, and helps define exactly what that experience is. If it helps us identify some simple changes that we can implement to make the experience better for people, I think that is a valuable goal.”

Patient satisfaction is increasingly being viewed as a major indicator of the quality of healthcare. [11] When the Affordable Care Act took effect in the USA, changes in reimbursement were introduced whereby some part of payment to hospitals is linked to patient satisfaction scores. [12] A key motivation behind this was the desire to improve the quality of care by gaining feedback from patients



“We hold monthly meetings in which we discuss patient satisfaction scores associated with their MRI scan,” says Dr. Andre. “Overall I think that patients report that they are relatively satisfied with their experience. Our monthly meetings have already been going on for years, so that aspect of the Affordable Care Act has had probably no effect at all on our practice. Luckily we have involved colleagues who foresaw this trend many years ago.”



Besides feeding back satisfaction scores to institutions and payers, patients’ perspectives are easily disseminated to their peers via social media. The views of satisfied patients can lead to increases in referrals, while negative experiences may result in loss of patients and revenue.