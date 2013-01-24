Home
A strategic approach to designing an exceptional patient care environment

Philips takes a strategic healthcare design thinking approach to create innovative and efficient patient care environments. Based on decades of world-class design innovation, our design consultants integrate with data analysts and key stakeholders to deliver solutions with an exceptional experience for patients and staff.

Our consultants take a holistic approach to the healthcare experience, taking into account clinical, operational and experiential aspects. Various tools and methodologies are used to develop design recommendations that support clinical efficiency and help enhance the experience for patients, family and staff.

Exceptional patient experience
Learn how design thinking played a key role in redesigning the Broward Infusion Center

Insights will be prioritized and translated into customized, meaningful environments that can:

 

  • enhance patient and staff satisfaction
  • increase operational efficiency
  • optimize clinical workflow
An innovative approach

Strategy Formulation

Strategic Business plan
Understand the market
Select Location
Check feasibility
Financial Model
Field Research
Operation Model
Clinical Configuration
Persona Creation
Patient Journey
Establish Work Flow
Design

Space Program
Master Plan Options
Concept Design Options
Schematic Design
Interior Design
Tender Documentation
Construction Documentation
MEP Design
Structural Documentation
BIM & Virtual Reality
Project Management

Planning & Monitoring
Value Engineering
Quality Audits
Safety Audits
Operations and productivity

Work flow optimization
Infrastructure advisory
Pre-commissioning support
Operational improvement
Clinical Process improvement
A strategic approach: Our consultants collaborate with clinical teams to gather insights and work towards insightful solutions.

 

  • Assessment: A department or facility is assessed in terms of layout, clinical workflow, and performance. Market demands, qualitative and quantitative data, and patient and staff insights are gathered and analyzed for metrics-based change recommendations.
  • Experience flow mapping: Our unique and structured approach provides an insights-based view of the patient journey and clinical processes and graphically identifies areas of concern and opportunities for clinical and operational improvement.

A co-create methodology to inspire collaboration and innovation

StrategicDesign co-create methodology

The Philips co-create methodology is an iterative, people-centric, and multi-disciplinary approach to creative innovation and problem solving. Based on a mindset of collaboration, it extracts thoughts, intentions, and creative ideas via a facilitated workshop.
 

Active participation is garnered from physicians, patients, healthcare management, and other stakeholders. Co-creation is ideal for addressing complex, multi-stakeholder challenges in healthcare.
 

  • Discover: Explore insights and try-out ideas at an early stage
  • Frame: Define the opportunity and an improved future-state
  • Ideate: Use creative thinking to identify solutions, select the most relevant, and create a shared understanding
  • Build: Simulate situations, experiences, and behaviors to test hypotheses
