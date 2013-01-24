Home
Predictable spend tied to patient volume
Enterprise Monitoring as a Service
    Budget availability to keep up with changes in technology. Unplanned expenditure requests that require tradeoffs. CFOs have plenty of challenges that come with resourcing and maintaining patient monitoring technology. To explore a solution, Philips surveyed health professionals and learned that what the industry needs from us is a strategic partnership that focuses on value, not just technology.

     

    This insight inspired Enterprise Monitoring as a Service (EMaaS), a pay-per-use model that allows you to access capabilities that are aligned to your performance goals – without the burden of equipment ownership or continual reinvestment.
    We are paying for a system that we are not using to full capacity.”

    Hospital Chief Financial Officer

    An industry-redefining service model

     

    Philips shares responsibility for your successful standardization, adoption and continuous improvement of system use over the long term, so you can effectively manage patient care.

     

    With EMaaS, you get:

     

    • A standardized technology platform and its management
    • Clinical services that flex to your changing needs
    • Ongoing planning and performance management services
    Is this way of doing business right for you?


    Answer 3 quick questions and get immediate feedback about whether Enterprise Monitoring as a Service could address your current challenges.
    Are unplanned expenses forcing you to postpone investing in monitoring system updates, education and improvements?

    Yes
    Maybe
    No
    How valuable is OPEX spending over CAPEX as a feature in a service-based models?

    A little
    Somewhat
    Not valuable
    How valuable is OPEX spending over CAPEX as a feature in a service-based models?

    A little
    Somewhat
    Not valuable
    How valuable is OPEX spending over CAPEX as a feature in a service-based models?

    A little
    Somewhat
    Not valuable
    Are you willing to consider vendor ownership of patient monitoring assets?

    Yes
    Maybe
    No
    Are you willing to consider vendor ownership of patient monitoring assets?

    Yes
    Maybe
    No
    Are you willing to consider vendor ownership of patient monitoring assets?

    Yes
    Maybe
    No
    Are you willing to consider vendor ownership of patient monitoring assets?

    Yes
    Maybe
    No
    Are you willing to consider vendor ownership of patient monitoring assets?

    Yes
    Maybe
    No

    Based on your answers, your hospital:
    Could strongly benefit from EMaaS


    Congratulations! Based on your answers, it looks like EMaaS may be the ideal solution for your patient monitoring needs. Let us connect you with a team member to start the conversation about how EMaaS can be tailored to you. 
    Based on your answers, your hospital:
    Might benefit from EMaaS


    Your answers indicate that Enterprise Monitoring as a Service (EMaaS) could benefit your hospital. Get in touch for a customized analysis that will give you details about a possible fit, or to learn about another option that might suit your needs.
    Based on your answers, your hospital:
    Would benefit from a different solution right now


    You’re not alone. In our survey of healthcare leaders, 30% stated that this model wasn’t feasible for them right now, even though nearly all of them said it was the way to go. We’re happy to talk about your options in the short- and longer-term. 
    Deliver financial and operational improvements with a predictable spend

     

    Always-accessible Philips expertise provides you with resources for planned, sustainable access to the latest technology, education and clinical capabilities.
    Facilitates shared accountability and risk through vendor partnership
    Leverages the latest monitoring technology without the initial large capital outlay
    Provides a predictable spend tied to patient volume
    Gains visibility of costs to monitor patients based on usage
    Aligns Philips-owned technology to your ongoing needs
    Get a customized EMaaS analysis

    Benefits across the hospital

     

    Through flexible services and dedicated improvement projects, EMaaS delivers access to the latest patient monitoring and support capabilities with a predictable cost of delivery.

    Benefits across the hospital

     

    Through flexible services and dedicated improvement projects, EMaaS delivers access to the latest patient monitoring and support capabilities with a predictable cost of delivery.

