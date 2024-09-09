Teleradiology is the electronic transmission of radiological images, such as X-rays, CT scans and MRIs, from one location to another for expert interpretation. Unlike traditional radiology, it leverages telecommunication technology, enabling real-time access to radiology services across distances. This process utilizes advanced tools and systems, such as PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) and DICOM® (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine), ensuring secure and efficient image sharing.

The basic components of this remote imaging system include image-capturing devices, secure transmission networks and workstations equipped with specialized software. This is essential for emergency care, routine examinations and specialized consultations and offers versatile applications across various medical settings.