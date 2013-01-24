Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Products

Philips' coronavirus response

 

At Philips, the health and safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. During this difficult time, surrounding the outbreak of the coronavirus we are taking all the necessary precautions to ensure this. 

 

We are closely monitoring guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) and local authorities, and continuously updating our measures accordingly. 

 

Our online store is open as usual. Although these are challenging circumstances, we are doing our utmost to continue to provide you the experience you expect from us.

Consumer Care

 

Our Consumer Care agents are available to support you. It may be that operating hours are modified, or you might hear some additional background noise during the call. The agents are working from home to ensure their health and safety. You can find all contact options here. Please try the chat option for faster response.

Service & Repairs

 

Due to prevention measures from local governments, many of our local service and repair centers are temporarily closed or operating reduced hours. The service centers that are operating are taking extra hygiene precautions.

The measures we are taking are for the health and safety of all. This is our main priority. We appreciate your understanding during this unprecedented situation.

Discover

MyPhilips

Register for exclusive benefits

Subscribe to our newsletter

Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.