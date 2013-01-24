Home
TAKH301BL/00
    • A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use
    • 32 mm acoustic drivers. Clear sound
    • Customizable ear cups. Use stickers or personal artwork
    • Flat-folding and compact-folding design. Easy storage
    • Flexible, adjustable headband. Twist it, bend it
      Do your own thing

      Have fun with the on-ear headphones kids can style themselves. These headphones are volume-limited to 85 dB and are tough enough to throw in a schoolbag. Children can decorate the ear cups with stickers or their own works of art!

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      32 mm acoustic drivers. Clear sound

      Specially designed to protect young ears, these headphones boast 32 mm acoustic drivers that have been limited to 85 dB. You can relax, knowing your kids are enjoying their tunes, videos, and games safely.

      Customizable ear cups. Use stickers or personal artwork

      Kids can customize these headphones with stickers, or even their latest work of art. The clear outer covering of the ear cups opens so you can put a drawing inside. Three sets of stickers and graphc cards are included with the headphones.

      Flat-folding and compact-folding design. Easy storage

      These wireless on-ear children's headphones feature a clever design that folds in two directions. You can fold them flat, perfect for storing in a bedroom drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that fits into coat pockets and bags.

      Flexible, adjustable headband. Twist it, bend it

      The strong, flexible headband adjusts easily and is tough enough to withstand being thrown in a backpack or dropped on the floor. It can even be twisted hard without breaking. Whatever the kids get up to, their headphones will stay in one piece.

      Light, comfortable ear-cup cushions. Perfect for young ears

      Soft ear-cup cushions and a soft headband cushion keep the kids comfortable whether they're listening to music or watching their favorite YouTubers.

      Simple in-line remote. Easily control music and calls

      The 1.2 m audio cord includes a simple in-line remote with a built-in mic. Kids can pause the music or answer a call. All without touching their smartphone.

      Volume limited to 85 dB

      You can relax, knowing your kids are enjoying their tunes, videos, and games safely.

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        Answer/End Call

      • Design

        Color
        Blue

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        32mm
        Maximum power input
        10 mW
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Sensitivity
        95dB
        Type
        dynamic

      • Packaging dimensions

        Number of products included
        1
        Height
        20  cm
        Width
        17  cm
        Depth
        4.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.2002  kg
        Nett weight
        0.113  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0872  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 10097 8

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        19.6  cm
        Width
        16.1  cm
        Height
        23.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.751  kg
        Nett weight
        0.339  kg
        Tare weight
        0.412  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10097 5

      • Dimensions

        Headband arc length
        300 - 360 mm
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        15 x 3.2 x 16 cm
        Product weight
        0.113  kg

