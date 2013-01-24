Home
    Neckband headphone with dynamic bass sound.

      Balanced Sound

      contoured neckband for good fit

      32mm speaker driver delivers high performance sound

      The 32 mm speaker driver is a compact yet powerful element for delivering non-distorted sound with any given input power.

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.

      Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

      Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

      Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

      The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

      Single-sided cable reduces tangling and improves comfort

      The cable is conveniently connected to just one side, considerably reducing the risk of tangling and simplifiying winding the cable up for storage.

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        copper
        Frequency response
        12 - 22 000  Hz
        Impedance
        24  ohm
        Maximum power input
        100  mW
        Sensitivity
        102  dB
        Speaker diameter
        32  mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, asymmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        nickel plated
        Type of cable
        copper

