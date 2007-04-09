2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHP5400/97
Powerful sound, portable design
Powerful sound and lightweight portability combine in these stereo headphones, providing you with great sound and maximum comfort for indoor use and when you're on the go
The cable is conveniently connected to just one side, considerably reducing the risk of tangling and simplifiying winding the cable up for storage.
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.
This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.
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