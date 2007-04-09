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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Stereo Headphones

SHP5400/97

Powerful sound, portable design

Powerful sound and lightweight portability combine in these stereo headphones, providing you with great sound and maximum comfort for indoor use and when you're on the go

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Music - PC - MP3 - CD

Powerful sound, portable design

Single-sided cable reduces tangling and improves comfort

The cable is conveniently connected to just one side, considerably reducing the risk of tangling and simplifiying winding the cable up for storage.

Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

Comfort is enhanced for long-term use

This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

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