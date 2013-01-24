Home
O'Neill

THE STRETCH headband headphone with mic

SHO9567BK/28
Overall Rating / 5
    The Stretch

    The auto-fitting Stretch sets a new standard for durable high-def sound on the go. These robust bad boys are both super-flexible and super tough, while deluxe cushioning ensures 5-star comfort. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      The Stretch

      Flexible and tough

      Mic, volume and track control for iPhone/ iPod/ iPad

      Cable stress relief to prevent breakage

      Sound isolating super soft ear cushions

      Super stretch headband for enhanced durability

      Tough tangle-free cable and reinforced connectors

      Auto fit cushioned headband

      Thanks to the clever construction and stretchable inner band The Stretch self adjusts to fit every head perfectly each time.

      Dynamic 40mm drivers deliver deep, dynamic bass

      With dynamic 40mm drivers these headphones deliver a crystal clear sound experience coupled with a bass thumping performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        17  cm
        Width
        6,7  inch
        Height
        19,5  cm
        Height
        7,7  inch
        Depth
        7,5  cm
        Depth
        3,0  inch
        Weight
        0,16  kg
        Weight
        0,353  lb

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Singled-sided cable
        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        24k Gold plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Dummy
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Dummy
        UPC
        6 09585 19455 7
        Depth
        3,5  inch
        Depth
        9  cm
        Gross weight
        1,102  lb
        Gross weight
        0,5  kg
        Height
        8,5  inch
        Height
        21,5  cm
        Nett weight
        0,1601  kg
        Nett weight
        0,353  lb
        Tare weight
        0,3399  kg
        Tare weight
        0,749  lb
        Width
        19,5  cm
        Width
        7,7  inch

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        1 06 09585 19455 4
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Gross weight
        3,924  lb
        Gross weight
        1,78  kg
        Height
        8,4  inch
        Height
        21,4  cm
        Length
        29,5  cm
        Length
        11,6  inch
        Nett weight
        0,4803  kg
        Nett weight
        1,059  lb
        Tare weight
        2,865  lb
        Tare weight
        1,2997  kg
        Width
        24,2  cm
        Width
        9,5  inch

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes

