Other items in the box
- 3 sizes ear caps
- SHN adapter
- Airplane plug
- Battery
- Control
70% less external noise
Switch on to switch off, with these in-ear noise canceling headphones that actively reduce unwanted external noise by up to 70%. They come with a variety of 3 cap sizes to ensure a perfect seal & comfortable fit. Ideal for planes & trains
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.
Smart noise canceling technology enhances the pleasure of listening to lower volume levels in noisy environments. It's particularly good at removing low-frequencies like jet engine noise, so you can enjoy soft music on flights, and in trains and similar places without hearing a distracting buzz in the background. The technology actual creates an equal but opposite waveform to the unwanted noise that effectively cancels it out.
A perfect seal between your ear and headphone will significantly reduce unwanted background noise. With their superb noise isolating characteristics these headphones not only block out irritating background noise but also deliver superb sound quality at low volume settings.
For the most convenient neck strap wearing style simply loop the cable over your head and hang the control box from your neck. The integrated cable slide provides added support.
The miniature electronics are cleverly packaged into the specially designed small control box.
Use your own headphones to listen to in-flight entertainment. The adaptor simply converts the standard double-mono jacks to a stereo headphone jack.
With this adaptor, you can use your headphone on equipment with either 3.5 or 6.35 mm jacks, giving you a wider choice of audio devices.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Sound
Connectivity
Accessories
Inner Carton
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions