Headband headphones

SHL9500/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Rich Bass Rich Bass Rich Bass
    Headband headphones

    SHL9500/00
    Rich Bass

    Ultra lightweight, foldable headband headphones for premium, high-quality sound. The large 40mm studio-grade speakers create spectacular detailed sound, with the closed ear shells block external noise to enhance sound performance further.

    Ultra lightweight, foldable headband headphones for premium, high-quality sound. The large 40mm studio-grade speakers create spectacular detailed sound, with the closed ear shells block external noise to enhance sound performance further.

    Rich Bass

    Ultra lightweight, foldable headband headphones for premium, high-quality sound. The large 40mm studio-grade speakers create spectacular detailed sound, with the closed ear shells block external noise to enhance sound performance further.

    Ultra lightweight, foldable headband headphones for premium, high-quality sound. The large 40mm studio-grade speakers create spectacular detailed sound, with the closed ear shells block external noise to enhance sound performance further.

      Rich Bass

      Superb sound experience

      40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

      The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

      Closed type design blocks out ambient noise

      Sounds around you are perfectly blocked out while the sound from the headphone is kept in a sealed chamber for perfect quality. This makes the headphones great for monitoring during live music or recording sessions.

      Enjoy best-in-class performance and optimum sound quality

      Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.

      Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

      Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

      24k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra reliable connection

      Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

      Ultra lightweight headband improves comfort

      The slim, lightweight stainless steel headband is so light you'll hardly notice you're wearing it.

      Headband padding for soft cushioned comfortable fit.

      The soft materials used for the headband cushion ensure comfortable prolonged use.

      Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

      The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

      Comfort is enhanced for long-term use

      This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

      Flat when folded, it fits easily in your travel bag

      The headphone is designed to be folded flat, so that it fits in your travel bag easily.

      3.5 - 6.35mm adaptor connects to all types of audio devices

      With this adaptor, you can use your headphone on equipment with either 3.5 or 6.35 mm jacks, giving you a wider choice of audio devices.

      A 1.5m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

      The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        10 - 28 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Maximum power input
        500  mW
        Sensitivity
        105  dB
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.5  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Accessories

        Adaptor plug
        3.5 - 6.3  mm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        5.6  cm
        Gross weight
        0.397  kg
        Height
        24.3  cm
        Nett weight
        0.176  kg
        Tare weight
        0.221  kg
        Width
        19.5  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 92153 4
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        9.62  kg
        Height
        30.5  cm
        Length
        79  cm
        Nett weight
        4.224  kg
        Tare weight
        5.396  kg
        Width
        45.5  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 92155 8
        Number of consumer packagings
        24

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        1.2  kg
        Height
        21  cm
        Length
        27  cm
        Nett weight
        0.528  kg
        Tare weight
        0.672  kg
        Width
        21  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 92154 1
        Number of consumer packagings
        3

