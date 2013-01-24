Home
Headphones with mic

SHL5205PP/10
  • Powered by deep, dynamic bass Powered by deep, dynamic bass Powered by deep, dynamic bass
    Powered by deep, dynamic bass

    Japanese pop culture and chic simplicity lend iconic flair to the CitiScape Shibuya Headphone. Lightweight breathable headband with auto-fitting noise isolating cushions for perfect fit and comfort while you immerse in powerful bass sounds. See all benefits

      Powered by deep, dynamic bass

      with sound isolating cushions

      • 40mm drivers/closed-back
      • On-ear
      • Soft inner headband
      • Single-sided flat cable
      Powerful 40mm drivers deliver deep and dynamic bass

      Powerful 40mm drivers deliver deep and dynamic bass

      Get into your groove with music that packs a solid punch, thanks to powerful 40mm drivers that deliver deep and dynamic bass. With Philips’ heritage in sound excellence, you can trust that your CitiScape headphones will ensure a vividly moving sound experience – wherever you go.

      Flat 1.2m anti-tangle cable keeps you kink- and knot-free

      Flat 1.2m anti-tangle cable keeps you kink- and knot-free

      Say goodbye to wrestling with knotted and messy cables in and out of your bag. Your CitiScape headphones’ flat 1.2m anti-tangle cable stays kink- and knot-free – always. Now you can focus on what matters most, like enjoying your music with ease wherever you go.

      Soft breathable headband for long-listening comfort

      Soft breathable headband for long-listening comfort

      The soft and lightweight headband is perforated in order to release heat build-up when you're wearing your CitiScape headphones.

      Soft foam cushions for music enjoyment in true comfort

      Soft foam cushions for music enjoyment in true comfort

      Ultra-soft and supple cushions hug the contours of your ears comfortably and securely to form a perfect seal. Not only is it designed to ensure the best possible fit – whatever your head shape, it also lets you immerse in music enjoyment for extended periods of time. In fact, it is so comfortable, you may even forget that you have them on.

      On-ear isolating cushions block out the city’s noise

      On-ear isolating cushions block out the city’s noise

      Be part of the city's buzz but not its noise with on-ear sound isolating cushions. The incredibly soft ear cushions enclose the speakers around your ears for long-lasting wearing comfort. You will be able to clearly discern and enjoy all the sound details in your favorite music.

      Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone

      Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone

      Your CitiScape headphones feature a built-in microphone so you can easily switch from listening to music to taking phone calls. It’s a breeze staying connected with your music – and with the people who matter most to you.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        10 - 20 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        30 mW
        Sensitivity
        103 dB
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        24k Gold plated
        Type of cable
        OFC
        Compatible with:
        iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, Nokia, Palm®, SAMSUNG, Sony Ericsson

      • Packaging dimensions

        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 23410 71334 3
        Depth
        8  cm
        Gross weight
        0.4  kg
        Height
        20  cm
        Nett weight
        0.176  kg
        Tare weight
        0.224  kg
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Gross weight
        1.502  kg
        Height
        24  cm
        Length
        26.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.528  kg
        Tare weight
        0.974  kg
        Width
        21.5  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71334 0

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        7.5  cm
        Height
        18.5  cm
        Weight
        0.176  kg
        Width
        17.5  cm

