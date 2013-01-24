Home
Headset for iPhone with remote and mic

SHH4507/10
    Soft silicon earpads gently cushion this headset in your ear. Also comes with integrated mic, volume and track control for your iPhone, iPod and iPad.

      Cushion Comfort

      for iPhone, iPod and iPad

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

      In-line remote with mic, volume and control

      Want to skip a track? Change the volume? Accept or reject a call? Record a voice memo? The remote features a sensitive mic as well as volume controls, call and skip functions. It can also trigger voice control. With this headset control is at your fingertips - no need to keep your iPhone or iPod accessible or to unlock the screen.

      Twin vents balance the high sounds and bass tones

      Specially designed vents that channel the air balance the high tones and bass for a more rounded listening experience.

      Air cushioned caps for superb cushioning comfort

      Air in between the cap and the driver gives you a soft feel like a pillow as it reduces the pressure on your ears.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        12-23500  Hz
        Speaker diameter
        13.5 mm
        Acoustic system
        Open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        50 mW
        Sensitivity
        102 dB
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Connector
        3.5mm stereo
        Type of cable
        OFC
        Compatible with:
        iPad, iPhone 3GS, iPod nano (4th and 5th generation), iPod shuffle (3rd generation), iPod touch (2nd generation), iPod classic 120GB/ 160 GB (Your device may require the latest software for support)
        Cable Connection
        Two-parallel, symmetric
        Finishing of connector
        Gold plated
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes

      • Inner Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 55704 1
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Gross weight
        0.228  kg
        Nett weight
        0.045  kg
        Tare weight
        0.183  kg
        Height
        10.4  cm
        Length
        18.5  cm
        Width
        10.5  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 55703 4
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Gross weight
        2.206  kg
        Height
        25  cm
        Length
        39.2  cm
        Nett weight
        0.36  kg
        Tare weight
        1.846  kg
        Width
        23.2  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 23410 70471 6
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Height
        17.2  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        3  cm
        Gross weight
        0.06  kg
        Nett weight
        0.015  kg
        Tare weight
        0.045  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Cable length
        120  cm
        Weight
        0.015  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • iPhone In Line Mic and Remote
      • iPhone headset qsg

