Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

PC Gaming Headset

SHG7980/10
Overall Rating / 5
  • Advanced Gaming Advanced Gaming Advanced Gaming
    -{discount-value}

    PC Gaming Headset

    SHG7980/10
    Overall Rating / 5

    Advanced Gaming

    This dedicated gaming headset delivers explosive bass and immersive true to live digital sound so you can feel all the action. The over-ear design with leatherette cushions provides extended wearing comfort for even longer missions. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    PC Gaming Headset

    Advanced Gaming

    This dedicated gaming headset delivers explosive bass and immersive true to live digital sound so you can feel all the action. The over-ear design with leatherette cushions provides extended wearing comfort for even longer missions. See all benefits

    Advanced Gaming

    This dedicated gaming headset delivers explosive bass and immersive true to live digital sound so you can feel all the action. The over-ear design with leatherette cushions provides extended wearing comfort for even longer missions. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    PC Gaming Headset

    Advanced Gaming

    This dedicated gaming headset delivers explosive bass and immersive true to live digital sound so you can feel all the action. The over-ear design with leatherette cushions provides extended wearing comfort for even longer missions. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all tv-headphones

      Advanced Gaming

      Explosive Bass

      • Adjustable microphone
      • Black
      Powerful 40 mm drivers deliver explosive bass

      Powerful 40 mm drivers deliver explosive bass

      Powerful 40 mm driver deliver explosive bass and immersive true to live digital sound so you can feel all the action.

      Over ear lightweight design for extended gaming comfort

      Over ear lightweight design for extended gaming comfort

      Generous lightweightover-ear adjustable design of these Philips headphones ensures a perfect and comfortable fit. Soft cushions provide extended wearing comfort without feeling hot.

      Noise cancellation microphone filters out background Noise

      Noise cancellation microphone filters out background Noise

      Adjustable noise cancellation microphone filters out distracting background noise.

      Inline mute & volume controls for quick adjustments

      Inline mute & volume controls for quick adjustments

      Convenient inline mute and volume controls allow for quick adjustments.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Wearing style
        Headband

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Semi-open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        500 mW
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Headphones frequence response
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Headphones impedance
        32 Ohm
        Headphones sensitivity
        93 dB
        Microphone frequence response
        100 - 4,000 Hz
        Microphone impedance
        2.2k Ohm
        Microphone sensitivity
        -44 dB
        Microphone cartridge
        4 mm

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        2 m
        Connector
        USB
        Type of cable
        Copper

      • Convenience

        Mute switch
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Carton
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        87 12581 62616 7
        Height
        26  cm
        Width
        19.7  cm
        Depth
        10.6  cm
        Gross weight
        0.383  kg
        Nett weight
        0.216  kg
        Tare weight
        0.167  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        32.9  cm
        Width
        20.5  cm
        Height
        24.3  cm
        Gross weight
        1.4114  kg
        Nett weight
        0.648  kg
        Tare weight
        0.7634  kg
        GTIN
        1 87 12581 62616 4

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        9.9  cm
        Height
        19  cm
        Weight
        0.216  kg
        Width
        18.1  cm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.