Search terms
PC Gaming
This dedicated gaming headset delivers extra bass while its soft cushions provide enhanced wearing comfort for longer gaming sessions. The detachable microphone tube enhances the high sensitivity microphone performance for clear commands. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
PC Gaming
This dedicated gaming headset delivers extra bass while its soft cushions provide enhanced wearing comfort for longer gaming sessions. The detachable microphone tube enhances the high sensitivity microphone performance for clear commands. See all benefits
PC Gaming
This dedicated gaming headset delivers extra bass while its soft cushions provide enhanced wearing comfort for longer gaming sessions. The detachable microphone tube enhances the high sensitivity microphone performance for clear commands. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
PC Gaming
This dedicated gaming headset delivers extra bass while its soft cushions provide enhanced wearing comfort for longer gaming sessions. The detachable microphone tube enhances the high sensitivity microphone performance for clear commands. See all benefits
40mm Neodymium driver deliver extra Bass for an immersive gaming experience.
Extra soft cushions provide enhanced wearing comfort for even longer gaming sessions.
The detachable mirophone tube enhances the high sensitivity microphone performance for clear commands.
Convenient inline mute and volume controls allow for quick adjustments.
Design
Sound
Connectivity
Convenience
Product dimensions
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton