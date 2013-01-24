Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

PC Gaming Headset

SHG7210/10
Overall Rating / 5
  • PC Gaming PC Gaming PC Gaming
    -{discount-value}

    PC Gaming Headset

    SHG7210/10
    Overall Rating / 5

    PC Gaming

    This dedicated gaming headset delivers extra bass while its soft cushions provide enhanced wearing comfort for longer gaming sessions. The detachable microphone tube enhances the high sensitivity microphone performance for clear commands. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    PC Gaming Headset

    PC Gaming

    This dedicated gaming headset delivers extra bass while its soft cushions provide enhanced wearing comfort for longer gaming sessions. The detachable microphone tube enhances the high sensitivity microphone performance for clear commands. See all benefits

    PC Gaming

    This dedicated gaming headset delivers extra bass while its soft cushions provide enhanced wearing comfort for longer gaming sessions. The detachable microphone tube enhances the high sensitivity microphone performance for clear commands. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    PC Gaming Headset

    PC Gaming

    This dedicated gaming headset delivers extra bass while its soft cushions provide enhanced wearing comfort for longer gaming sessions. The detachable microphone tube enhances the high sensitivity microphone performance for clear commands. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all tv-headphones

      PC Gaming

      Extra Bass

      • Detachable microphone
      • Black
      40mm drivers for extra bass

      40mm drivers for extra bass

      40mm Neodymium driver deliver extra Bass for an immersive gaming experience.

      Soft cushions for long gaming comfort

      Soft cushions for long gaming comfort

      Extra soft cushions provide enhanced wearing comfort for even longer gaming sessions.

      Hi sensitivity mini microphone for everyday chat

      Hi sensitivity mini microphone for everyday chat

      The detachable mirophone tube enhances the high sensitivity microphone performance for clear commands.

      Inline mute & volume controls for quick adjustments

      Inline mute & volume controls for quick adjustments

      Convenient inline mute and volume controls allow for quick adjustments.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Wearing style
        Headband

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Type
        Dynamic
        Maximum power input
        100 mW
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Headphones frequence response
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Headphones impedance
        32 Ohm
        Headphones sensitivity
        98 dB
        Microphone frequence response
        100 - 4,000 Hz
        Microphone impedance
        2.2k Ohm
        Microphone sensitivity
        -42 dB
        Microphone cartridge
        4 mm

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        2 m
        Connector
        2 x 3.5 mm
        Type of cable
        Copper

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Mute switch
        Yes

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        6,6  cm
        Height
        18  cm
        Weight
        0,12  kg
        Width
        15,6  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        22,2  cm
        Width
        19,5  cm
        Depth
        7,5  cm
        Gross weight
        0,231  kg
        Nett weight
        0,12  kg
        Tare weight
        0,111  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 63203 8
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Dummy
        Type of shelf placement
        Dummy

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1,752  kg
        GTIN
        1 87 12581 63203 5
        Height
        23,5  cm
        Length
        48,5  cm
        Nett weight
        0,72  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Tare weight
        1,032  kg
        Width
        23  cm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.