In-Ear Headphones

SHE3590WT/10
    The ultra small in-ear headphone design with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. See all benefits

      Compact earphones with soft caps

      Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

      With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

      Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

      The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Rubberized cable relief enhances durability

      To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Width
        5  cm
        Height
        17.3  cm
        Depth
        2.7  cm
        Nett weight
        0.013  kg
        Gross weight
        0.03  kg
        Tare weight
        0.017  kg
        EAN
        69 23410 71371 8
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        37.5  cm
        Width
        17.9  cm
        Height
        13.9  cm
        Nett weight
        0.312  kg
        Gross weight
        1.127  kg
        Tare weight
        0.815  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71371 5
        Number of consumer packagings
        24

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        18.1  cm
        Width
        8.1  cm
        Height
        6  cm
        Nett weight
        0.039  kg
        Gross weight
        0.125  kg
        Tare weight
        0.086  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 71371 2
        Number of consumer packagings
        3

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        12 - 23 500  Hz
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Sensitivity
        103  dB
        Type
        Dynamic

      What's in the box?

      • 3 sizes ear caps transparent

