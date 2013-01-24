Search terms
Music colors
Distinctive colors to match for all occasion. With an ultra small in-ear design conforms to ear shape for best fit. Quality speakers provides precise sound with a powerful bass. Ideal for your listening enjoyment.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.
Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.
Ultra small, lighweight in-ear design for best fit in smaller ears, for long hours listening.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.
To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.
