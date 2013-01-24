Home
Headphones with mic

SHE3555BK/00
  • Big beats, pumping bass Big beats, pumping bass Big beats, pumping bass
    Compact design

    • 2 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit
    • Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls
    • Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers
    • Oval sound tube insert provides an ergonomic comfort fit
    • A perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise
      Big beats, pumping bass

      Ultra small, big bass Philips Beamers in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort.

      2 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

      Ear caps come in a choice of 2 sizes for a personalized and perfect fit.

      Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

      Built-in microphones let you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls, so you will always stay connected.

      Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

      Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.

      Oval sound tube insert provides an ergonomic comfort fit

      An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.

      A perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

      Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.

      Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

      To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        10mW
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Sensitivity
        101  dB
        Speaker diameter
        8.6  mm

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Type of cable
        copper

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.127  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 72451 0
        Height
        6  cm
        Length
        18.1  cm
        Nett weight
        0.039  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0.088  kg
        Width
        8.1  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.14  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 72451 3
        Height
        13.9  cm
        Length
        37.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.312  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Tare weight
        0.828  kg
        Width
        17.9  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        2.7  cm
        EAN
        69 23410 72451 6
        Gross weight
        0.027  kg
        Height
        17.3  cm
        Nett weight
        0.013  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Tare weight
        0.014  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        5  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        1.2  cm
        Height
        1.85  cm
        Weight
        0.012  kg
        Width
        2.1  cm

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 89446 00602 5

