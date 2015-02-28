2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE1455WT/94
Dynamic bass
Speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. In-line integrated mic and pick up button for convenient calls.
White
With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.
With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.
To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.
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