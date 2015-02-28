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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHE1455WT/94

Dynamic bass

Speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. In-line integrated mic and pick up button for convenient calls.

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Play music and talk

Dynamic bass

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Integrated microphone & call button

Integrated microphone & call button

With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

Rubberized cable relief enhances durability

To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.

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