Magic Mirror

SBCSC910/00
  Triggers Baby's 1st Sounds & Words
    Magic Mirror

    SBCSC910/00
    • Your baby hears your voice while falling asleep
    • Replays pre-recorded soothing sounds for babies
    • Complies with all relevant toy standards for child safety
    • Automatically records your baby's sounds
    • Unbreakable mirror uses flexible plastic instead of glass

    Magic Mirror

    Magic Mirror

      Triggers Baby's 1st Sounds & Words

      Playing is essential for baby's development. By encouraging hand eye coordination and speech, Philips' learning toys help your baby develop skills, confidence and personality while having fun doing so!

      Your baby hears your voice while falling asleep

      Give your baby the pleasure and reassurance of hearing your voice or enjoying a familiar bedtime story as he or she falls gently asleep.

      Replays pre-recorded soothing sounds for babies

      Each button triggers a friendly sound, inviting your baby to reach for buttons and develop its hand-eye coordination.

      Complies with all relevant toy standards for child safety

      By complying with the strictest toy standards and paying careful attention to responsible design, this product is safe for your child to play with.

      Automatically records your baby's sounds

      This fascinating and fun way to stimulate your baby's aural development automatically records baby's sounds and then plays them back three times.

      Unbreakable mirror uses flexible plastic instead of glass

      Even when thrown on the ground or slammed against a wall, there's no danger of this mirror ever breaking because it's made flexible plastic.

      Complies with all relevant toy and safety standards

      The products that comply to the toys standard have been thoroughly tested to ensure they meet these norms and are totally safe.

      Technical Specifications

      • Audio Playback

        Automatic playback
        Yes

      • Audio Recording

        Automatic recording
        Yes
        Pre-recorded sounds
        Yes
        Recording time
        upto 6 seconds

      • Convenience

        Automatic power off
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        Battery
        User Manual
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        AA
        Number of batteries
        3
        Operating time on battery
        10  hr
        Removable/ replaceable
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Complies with
        EU & USA Toy regulation

