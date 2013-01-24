Home
AquaTouch

Wet and dry electric shaver

S3350/08
  Great skin protection, smooth shave
    Great skin protection, smooth shave

    Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. See all benefits

    MRP: Rs.3,295.00

      Great skin protection, smooth shave

      wet shave with shaving gel or foam

      • ComfortCut Blade System
      • 4-direction Flex Heads
      • Pop-up trimmer
      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

      Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

      Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

      Get a comfortable dry shave. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

      Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

      Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

      Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jaw line.

      Consistent maximum power year after year

      Consistent maximum power year after year

      Shave longer with every charge. Your shaver will keep going just as strong for years, thanks to our powerful and efficient lithium-ion battery.

      45 minutes of cordless shaving after an eight-hour charge

      45 minutes of cordless shaving after an eight-hour charge

      You'll have 45+ minutes of running time – that's about 15 shaves – on an eight-hour charge. Or choose to shave with the device plugged in.

      One touch open, for easy cleaning

      One touch open, for easy cleaning

      Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and mustache

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and mustache

      Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a mustache and trimming sideburns.

      Cordless operation only

      Cordless operation only

      This shaver is designed to operate only in cordless mode. Always unplug it before shaving.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        ComfortCut Blade System
        Contour following
        4-direction Flex Heads

      • Accessories

        Pop-up trimmer included
        Yes
        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Battery low indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        • Cordless use
        • Unplug before use

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Color
        Precision black black

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        45 min / 15 shaves
        Charging
        8 hours full charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Max power consumption
        9  W
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

          Awards

          Reviews

