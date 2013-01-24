Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Shaver 1100

Wet or Dry electric shaver

S1121/45
Overall Rating / 5
  • Fresh shave, Smooth finish Fresh shave, Smooth finish Fresh shave, Smooth finish
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Shaver 1100 Wet or Dry electric shaver

    S1121/45
    Overall Rating / 5

    Fresh shave, Smooth finish

    Philips AquaTouch shaver 1000 gives you an affordable, smooth and refreshing wet or dry shave with self-sharpening ComfortCut blades. See all benefits

    MRP: Rs.1,995.00

    Shaver 1100 Wet or Dry electric shaver

    Fresh shave, Smooth finish

    Philips AquaTouch shaver 1000 gives you an affordable, smooth and refreshing wet or dry shave with self-sharpening ComfortCut blades. See all benefits

    Fresh shave, Smooth finish

    Philips AquaTouch shaver 1000 gives you an affordable, smooth and refreshing wet or dry shave with self-sharpening ComfortCut blades. See all benefits

    MRP: Rs.1,995.00

    Shaver 1100 Wet or Dry electric shaver

    Fresh shave, Smooth finish

    Philips AquaTouch shaver 1000 gives you an affordable, smooth and refreshing wet or dry shave with self-sharpening ComfortCut blades. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all series-shavers

      Fresh shave, Smooth finish

      • ComfortCut blades
      • 3-Directional Flex Heads
      • One-touch open
      ComfortCut Blades engineered to glide smoothly over skin

      ComfortCut Blades engineered to glide smoothly over skin

      Get a clean shave that's comfortable on your skin. Rounded blade caps shield 27 self-sharpening blades to gently cut hair just above skin level and help the shaver glide smoothly over your skin.

      3D Floating Heads move for a convenient clean shave

      3D Floating Heads move for a convenient clean shave

      Get a convenient, clean shave with the 3-directional floating heads. They move to adjust to the curves of your face, creating smooth contact with your skin without a lot of pressure.

      Aquatec for a refreshing wet or convenient dry shave

      Aquatec for a refreshing wet or convenient dry shave

      Get a convenient dry shave or a more comfortable wet shave with gel or foam, even in the shower.

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      Clean the shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

      1-level battery indicator to get the best from the shaver

      1-level battery indicator to get the best from the shaver

      Use the intuitive indicator to see when the shaver battery is low, empty or fully charged.

      40 minutes of cordless shaving from a 10-hour charge

      40 minutes of cordless shaving from a 10-hour charge

      Shave cordlessly for up to 40 minutes after a 10-hour charge. The shaver only operates when not charging.

      Skin Protection System allows smooth gliding to protect skin

      Skin Protection System allows smooth gliding to protect skin

      Designed to reduce by 50% nicks and cuts vs a mixture of regular blade* for a clean protective shave. The Skin Protection System glides smoothly across your skin with its rounded head profile, while keeping your skin protected.

      27 self-sharpening blades ensure a consistent, clean shave

      27 self-sharpening blades ensure a consistent, clean shave

      Get a consistently clean shave every time with 27 self-sharpening precision-engineered blades.

      Ergonomic grip for convenient handling

      Ergonomic grip for convenient handling

      Confidently handle your shaver with the ergonomic design that helps you keep a secure grip as you shave.

      Protection cap keeps the shaving head clean between shaves

      Protection cap keeps the shaving head clean between shaves

      Keep the shaving head clean and safe between shaves or when traveling.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        ComfortCut Blade System
        Contour following
        3-direction Flex Heads

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Ease of use

        Display
        1 level battery indicator
        Wet & Dry
        Shave wet or dry
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        Operation
        • Unplug before use
        • Cordless use only

      • Design

        Color
        Blue Malibu
        Handle
        • Ergonomic grip & handling
        • Non-slip rubber handle

      • Power

        Battery Type
        NiMH
        Run time
        40 minutes
        Charging
        10 hours full charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
        2-year warranty
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • 50% reduction of nicks and cuts vs a mixture of regular blades after a 21 day acclimatization period.

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.