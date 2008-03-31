Search terms

    Portable DVD Player PET831/98

The magic of movies and music comes to life on the tablet-style Philips PET831 Portable DVD Player with 8.5" LCD display. Plus Zero Bright Dot™ ensures optimal screen quality. Comes with SD card slot and Component Video output.

    The magic of movies and music comes to life on the tablet-style Philips PET831 Portable DVD Player with 8.5” LCD display. Plus Zero Bright Dot™ ensures optimal screen quality. Comes with SD card slot and Component Video output. See all benefits

      • 21.6cm (8.5") widescreen LCD
      Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® & MPEG4 movies

      With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theater Systems.

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

      Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

      Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

      SD/MMC card slot for added multimedia support

      View and share your video clips, photos and music - easily and instantly. For ultra convenience, the player features a built-in card slot for SD/MMC memory cards. Simply insert the memory card into the slot located on the side of the player to access your multimedia files stored on the card.

      21.6 cm/8.5" TFT color LCD display for high quality viewing

      The high resolution color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints.

      Watch movies in 16:9 widescreen format

      Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

      Built-in quality stereo speakers

      The stereo speaks provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphone.

      Up to 4-hour playback with rechargeable battery*

      This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 4 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

      Smart Car Mount for ease-of-use

      To enjoy entertainment on the go, why not bring your portable DVD player from home on the road with you? A unique Car Mount system ensures ease-of-use, with a quick-release arm that facilitates easy removal of the player when not in use. You can bring the portable DVD player with you, leaving just the Mount behind in the car.

      Protective pouch included

      Zero Bright Dot™ screen for optimal screen quality

      Enjoy highest-quality images that are free from annoying blank spots on the LCD screen. LCD displays commonly have imperfections, termed as 'bright dots' by the LCD industry. A limited number of bright dots were once considered an inevitable side effect of LCD mass production. With Philips' strict quality control procedures used in our Portable DVD Players, our LCD displays are produced with zero tolerance for bright dots. Select Portable DVD Players come with Philips Zero Bright Dot™ Policy to guarantee optimal screen quality.

      Component video output for the best analog video connection

      YPbPr Component Video is a top-quality video connection ideal for connecting DVD players or recorders to high-end TV sets. It uses three separate wires for the luminance and colour difference signals to prevent interference. Because the video signal on the DVD disc is also stored in YPbPr format, no conversion steps are needed to generate the output signal.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        250mW RMS(built-in speakers)
        Output power (RMS)
        10mW RMS(earphone)
        Signal to noise ratio
        >80dB(Line out), >76dB(earphone), >70dB(speaker)

      • Connectivity

        AV output
        Composite (CVBS) x1
        DC in
        9V
        Other connections
        Component Video out Interlaced
        Headphone jack
        3.5mm Stereo Headphone x 2
        SD/MMC card slot
        SD car slot

      • Convenience

        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Shock proof
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Built-in battery

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor
        AY4129/00 (110-240v, 50/60Hz)
        Cables
        1 x AV Cable, 1 x Component Cable
        Remote control
        AY5507 slim remote
        User Manual
        English
        Car kit
        cigarette outlet adaptor, 12vDC
        Smart car mount
        1 pcs
        Pouch
        Protective pouch

      • Dimensions

        Master carton quantity
        3
        Packaging Depth
        145  mm
        Product depth
        31  mm
        Packaging Height
        205  mm
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Packaging Width
        316  mm
        Master carton depth
        333  mm
        Master carton weight
        7.28  kg
        Master carton height
        236  mm
        Product width
        255  mm
        Master carton width
        458  mm
        Product height
        170  mm
        Product weight
        0.97  kg

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        • WMA
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320 kbps
        File systems supported
        • ISO-9660
        • Jolliet
        WMA bit rates
        32 - 192 kbps

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        8.5  inch
        Effective viewing area
        187.2x105.3
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        250:1
        LCD panel type
        Anti-glare polarizer
        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        Response time (typical)
        30  ms
        Brightness
        200  cd/m²
        Pixel pitch
        0.13(W) x 0.45(H)
        Resolution
        480(w)x234(H)x3(RGB)

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • Picture CD
        • SVCD
        • Video CD
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • WMA
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • CD
        Compression formats
        • MPEG4
        • Divx
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle Play
        • Slow Backward
        • Slow Forward
        • Zoom
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Smart car mount
      • Remote control
      • Adaptor
      • Car kit
      • Protective pouch
      • Video cable

