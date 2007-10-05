2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCD288/12
Super-sleek design with superb movie enjoyment
Pure power meets ultra-sleek chic with the MCD288 DVD Micro Theatre that lets you enjoy your favorite music and movies in unmatched sound quality. This elegant beauty will enhance any interior, with option of table-stand or wall-mount.
The remote control is a perfect balance of dimensions and weight. Sleek and ergonomically designed, the bottom cover of remote control features a soft rubber-paint finish to ensure comfort in usage.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.
Reviews
Music with Digital Right Management not supported.