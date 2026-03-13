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2 year warranty
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
Air humidifier
Discontinued
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HU4706/21
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User Manual Philips Air humidifier HU4706/21
Philips air humidifier fights dry air with maximum efficiency and hygiene. It has 99% less bacterial spreading compared with ultrasonic humidifiers. No white dust* or wet desktop.
All (5)
When should I replace my Philips Air Humidifier’s filters?
How do the red and blue indicator lights in my Philips Humidifier work?
No water vapor/mist coming out of my Philips humidifier
How to check the humidity sensor of my Philips Humidifier
How to store my Philips Humidifier or Combi Purifier/Humidifier
The water tank of my Philips Humidifier is leaking
My Philips Air Humidifier stopped working
My Philips Humidifier’s low water light indicator does not work
My Philips Humidifier does not humidify the air
There are white/yellow spots on my Philips Humidifier’s filter
My Philips Humidifier produces a bad smell
Contacting Philips
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