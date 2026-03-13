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2 year warranty

All series

Air humidifier

Discontinued

Support

Air humidifier

HU4706/21

Air humidifier

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Air humidifier HU4706/21

  • PDF file, 4.3 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Philips air humidifier fights dry air with maximum efficiency and hygiene. It has 99% less bacterial spreading compared with ultrasonic humidifiers. No white dust* or wet desktop.

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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