Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Azur Performer

Steam iron

GC3811/80
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Faster, Easier and Smarter Faster, Easier and Smarter Faster, Easier and Smarter
    -{discount-value}

    Azur Performer Steam iron

    GC3811/80
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Faster, Easier and Smarter

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. Our Auto Steam Control gives the right amount of steam with each garment. The SteamGlide Plus soleplate will wizz through your ironing. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.5,995.00
    Find similar products

    Azur Performer Steam iron

    Faster, Easier and Smarter

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. Our Auto Steam Control gives the right amount of steam with each garment. The SteamGlide Plus soleplate will wizz through your ironing. See all benefits

    Faster, Easier and Smarter

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. Our Auto Steam Control gives the right amount of steam with each garment. The SteamGlide Plus soleplate will wizz through your ironing. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.5,995.00
    Find similar products

    Azur Performer Steam iron

    Faster, Easier and Smarter

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. Our Auto Steam Control gives the right amount of steam with each garment. The SteamGlide Plus soleplate will wizz through your ironing. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all steam-iron

      Faster, Easier and Smarter

      With our innovative steam and temperature control

      • Steam 40g/min;160g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 2400 Watts
      2400W for quick iron heat up

      2400W for quick iron heat up

      With the 2400W the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.

      Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

      Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Steam boost up to 160 g

      Steam boost up to 160 g

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our best gliding, faster ironing

      SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our best gliding, faster ironing

      Our best gliding SteamGlide Plus soleplate to whizz through your ironing. The carefully designed vents secure a well balanced steam distribution.

      Double Active Calc System to help prevent calc built-up

      Double Active Calc System to help prevent calc built-up

      The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function. Regular cleaning of your steam iron from calc results in less white stains from calc and longer steam performance giving better ironing results.

      Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

      Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

      Auto Steam Control takes away your worry for selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you’re ironing and off you go.

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

      Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

      Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

      The iron has the optimal weight to move easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heel rest.

      Technical Specifications

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        2  m

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2  m
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Plus

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories
        * MRP

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Discover

            MyPhilips

            Register for exclusive benefits

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.