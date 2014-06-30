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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

FX5MWT/00

Heavy bass

Enjoy the best sound experience through premium drivers and adjustable bass boost control. Lightweight and robust, these headphones are crafted for durability and long wearing comfort.

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with lightweight foldable design

Heavy bass

  • 40mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

Adjustable bass boost control for perfect bass levels

The adjustable bass boost control allows you to get the perfect level of bass for every song. Listen to music the way you like it wherever you go.

40mm neodymium drivers for rich bass and powerful sound

40mm neodymium drivers deliver heavy bass and powerful sound. The adjustable bass control lets you adapt your sound experience to your individual preference any time you want!

Noise isolating around-ear cushions for extended comfort

The over-ear cushions fit around your ears and block external noise so you can enjoy music on the go.

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