Mini Hi-Fi System

FWM399/21
  • MP3 Playback with MAX Sound MP3 Playback with MAX Sound MP3 Playback with MAX Sound
    Mini Hi-Fi System

    FWM399/21
    • 3-way Speaker System with MAX bass port
    • 2x120W RMS/2x240 music power/3000W PMPO
    • 30 hours of MP3-CD music playback
    • 3-disc changer for convenient multi-disc playback
    • Dual Logic Tape Deck with auto replay
      MP3 Playback with MAX Sound

      Fulfill all your music needs with this MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System which features Philips' MAX Sound for instant powerful boost plus the freedom to savor 30 hours of your favorite MP3-CD music. Intuitive ease-of-use make this set a joy to use!
      30 hours of MP3-CD music playback

      30 hours of MP3-CD music playback

      MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-3".MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

      3-disc changer for convenient multi-disc playback

      3-disc changer for convenient multi-disc playback

      With a three-disc changer for music playback, you can choose between three different CDs inside the device at any one time. This convenient feature allows you to savor a variety of music while saving you precious time from changing CDs frequently.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Virtual Environment Control allows simulated sound settings

      Virtual Environment Control (VEC) creates a virtual sound environment in which the listener can experience music as it would sound in various simulated sound settings. VEC sound settings digitally mimic the acoustical effects that are characteristic of special rooms and environments such as Hall, Cinema, and Concert. By recreating the sound ambience of different environments and settings, VEC dramatically enhances enjoyment of your favorite music.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound Enhancement
        • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
        • MAX Sound
        • Dynamic Bass Boost 3 steps
        • Virtual Ambience Control

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 3 way
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        • 6.5" woofer
        • 2.5" ferro fluid tweeter
        • 1" polydome piezo
        • Speaker grilles detachable

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        Loader Type
        3 CD Carousel
        Number of Discs
        3
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Repeat/one/disk/program
        • Shuffle Play
        • 99-Track Programmable
        Cassette Deck Technology
        Full Logical
        Cassette Playback Modes
        • Continuous Play
        • Fast Wind/Rewind
        • Full Auto Stop
        Number of decks
        2

      • Audio Recording

        Tape Recording Enhancement
        • Automatic Recording Level
        • CD Synchro Start Recording

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Bands
        • FM
        • MW
        Tuner Enhancements
        • Auto Store
        • Easy Set (Plug & Play)

      • Connectivity

        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Other connections
        • FM Antenna
        • MW Antenna

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        FTD
        Indications
        DIM mode

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • FM/MW Antenna

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • FM/MW Antenna

