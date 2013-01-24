Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

M1X-DJ sound system

DS8900/10
Find support for this product
  • MIX PLAY SHARE MIX PLAY SHARE MIX PLAY SHARE
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    M1X-DJ sound system

    DS8900/10
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Docking station

      MIX PLAY SHARE

      • Bluetooth®
      • with Lightning connector
      • DJ controls, Dual Audio-in
      • 60W, Bass radiator
      wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

      wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

      wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

      Seamless djay 2 app integration

      Seamless djay 2 app integration

      Dock your iPad with Algoriddm’s djay 2 iPad app to make mixing on your iPad as easy as mixing on decks. Use big scratch wheels, crossfaders and deck controls to create mixes from songs in the iPad music library, or let the Automix mode do all the hard work. Intuitively usable and with advanced multi-touch mixing features, Algoriddm’s djay 2 app makes mixing easy for everyone from beginners to pros.

      Top quality scratch wheels and cross faders

      Top quality scratch wheels and cross faders

      Large tactile and touch sensitive jog wheels feel just like mixing on vinyl and are tailor made for incredible scratch performances

      Bluetooth streaming for unsurpassed sound clarity

      Bluetooth streaming for unsurpassed sound clarity

      Bluetooth® is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth® devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music wirelessly on this speaker easily.

      Reversible control panel for protection during travel

      Reversible control panel for protection during travel

      When you aren't mixing or performing, flip the control panel over and use the M1X-DJ as a Bluetooth speaker so you can kick back, relax and listen to your music or throw yourself into the party.

      Carrying strap and robust design for greater portability

      Carrying strap and robust design for greater portability

      Just attach the shoulder strap, sling it over your shoulder and go. The M1X-DJ sound system is also the perfect airline carryon size so you can bring your skills abroad. Its robust design is tough enough to handle life in one party after another, inside or out, and its controls can be flipped over so they stay protected when you're out and about.

      Hook up to external speakers & amplifiers with an audio out

      Connect the M1X-DJ to any external speaker or amplifier using the audio out connection for the power to bring down the house in parties around the world, even without the M1X speakers.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPad compatibility

        via Bluetooth
        • iPad
        • iPad 2
        • iPad 4
        • iPad mini
        • iPad Air 2
        • iPad mini 2
        • iPad mini 4
        • iPad Pro

      • iPhone compatibility

        via Bluetooth
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S
        • iPhone 5
        • iPhone 5C
        • iPhone 5S
        • iPhone 6
        • iPhone 6 Plus
        • iPhone 6S
        • iPhone 6S plus
        • iPhone SE

      • iPod compatibility

        via Bluetooth
        • iPod nano 7th generation
        • iPod touch 3rd generation
        • iPod touch 4th generation
        • iPod touch 5th generation

      • Bluetooth compatibility

        other Bluetooth-enabled device
        Yes
        work with
        Bluetooth 4.0 or below

      • Sound

        Sound enhancement
        • wOOx™ Technology
        • bass reflex system
        • MAX sound
        Output Power
        80W RMS (max)

      • Loudspeakers

        No. of built-in speakers
        4
        Speakers
        Full range woofer and tweeter
        Speaker grille finishing
        metal

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Bluetooth range
        Line of sight, 10M or 30FT
        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes
        Audio in (6mm)
        Yes
        Audio out (3.5mm)
        Yes
        Audio out (6mm)
        Yes
        Headphone jack
        (6mm)

      • Power

        Power type
        AC Input
        Battery type
        8 x D size battery

      • Accessories

        Cables/Connection
        power cord
        Others
        • User Manual
        • Quick start guide
        Warranty
        Warranty leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.