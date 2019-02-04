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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP6606NB/97

Slim and beautiful

Have power wherever and whenever you need it - the battery pack gives you the extra power for several times full charge. Additional USB port allows you to charge 2 devices at the same time.

See all benefits

with integrated cables

Slim and beautiful

  • Universal

LED power-indicator light

The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

Works with USB-based devices

The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.

Recharge your devices multiple times on the go

This portable power source gives you the extra power for more than two full recharges on the go. Take it with you when you travel to have back-up power when you need it.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English

  • PDF file, 251.6 kB
  • 21 July 2026

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