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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP1710QV/97

Power bank. 10000mAh Capacity

Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices.

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2 USB Output: 1A / 2.1A

Power bank. 10000mAh Capacity

  • 10,000 mAh

  • 2 USB chaging ports

  • Li polymer battery

Fast charging: delivers more power for a faster charge

Don't sit around waiting for your device to charge! The power output of this charger ensures your device is fully charged in a shorter amount of time compared to standard, less powerful chargers.

2 USB to charge 2 devices simultaneously

Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

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