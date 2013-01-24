Home
LED Display

BDL4785SL/00
  • Superb image quality. Super slim design. Superb image quality. Super slim design. Superb image quality. Super slim design.
    LED Display

    BDL4785SL/00

    Still big on performance

    • DVI Daisy Chain
    • Edge LED Backlight
    • Many Functions. One Wire
    • Network Controllability: RJ45
    • Display Port for faster graphics support
      Superb image quality. Super slim design.

      Deliver your marketing messages in style with this super-slim 47" (119cm) full HD Display. Ideal for locations where space is of the essence, but without compromise in performance or picture quality.
      DVI Daisy Chain

      DVI Daisy Chain

      Create a digital video wall of up to 150 displays in a 15 x 10 configuration with a DVI daisy chain. Simply connect the DVI Out port to a DVI in of another display to create the most stunning video wall experience around.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Edge LED Backlight

      Experience an even dispersion of light with cutting edge LED technology. White LED's (light emitting diodes) are positioned around the rim of the panel to give a more even spread of light. This results in even lower power consumption, less heat to dissipate, and a true, uniform color range.

      Many Functions. One Wire

      Take full control of your display by running all operational commands as well as your video signal through just one single HDMI cable. This unique feature makes it so much easier and more convenient to ensure the smooth running and maintenance of your display. Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) commands make finding out vital information about your display absolute childsplay.

      Network Controllability: RJ45

      Simple management of your display is available thanks to the introduction of a LAN (RJ45) port. You can configure each display or find out the status of each device quickly and conveniently via an RJ45 connection.

      Display Port for faster graphics support

      Enjoy crystal clear images with the high-bandwidth graphics support of the Display Port. As well as transmitting full high-definition video the Display Port will also transmit audio, thus eliminating the need for extra cables.

      120 Hz Panel

      Enjoy stunningly clear video images thanks to the 120 Hz panel. Even fast moving action scenes can be seen with no blur, enhancing your viewing experience.

      Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

      This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

      Super Slim Design

      With an overall depth of less than 4 cm, you can now install your signage display discretely, just about anywhere. This display combines a stunning design with ultra-slim body for extreme flexibility.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        119.3  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        47  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        450  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1600:1
        Response time (typical)
        12  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.54 x 0.54 mm
        Display colors
        1.07 billion colors
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        Optional accessories
        Speakers

      • Connectivity

        PC
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
        • RJ45
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • RS232 D-sub9 output
        AV input
        • DVI-D x1
        • Component (BNC) x1
        Other connections
        • AC-out
        • Display Port
        • USB
        • HDMI
        AV output
        Audio (L/R) x1

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Portrait
        • Landscape
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 5 x 5
        Picture in picture
        • PBP
        • PIP
        • POP
        Signal Loop Through
        • DVI
        • VGA
        • RS232
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Energy saving functions
        • Ambient light sensor
        • Smart Power
        Packaging
        Reusable box
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45

      • Dimensions

        Bezel thickness
        20mm
        Set Width
        1085  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        42.7  inch
        Set Height
        632  mm
        Set Height (inch)
        24.8  inch
        Set Depth
        38  mm
        Set Depth (inch)
        1.5  inch
        Product weight
        18.8  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        41.4  lb
        VESA Mount
        400 x 200 mm

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • UL/cUL
        • CCC
        • RoHS
        Warranty
        Europe/North America: 3 years

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 - 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        5 - 90  %
        MTBF
        60,000  hour(s)

      • Power

        Consumption (On mode)
        Typ. 104W
        Standby power consumption
        <1W

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 12581 60486 8
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide
      • Optional accessories: Speakers

