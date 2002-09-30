Search terms

Portable Radio/Cassette Rec.

AQ6345/00
  • Record your ideas wherever you are Record your ideas wherever you are Record your ideas wherever you are
    Overall Rating

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Record your ideas wherever you are

      Capture your thoughts on tape with this handy, pocket-size memo recorder.
      Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud in good sound

      Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud in good sound

      A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

      Built-in flat mic for excellent quality sound recording

      High-quality built-in condenser microphone for excellent quality sound recording

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        150mW
        Sound Enhancement
        Noise Reduction
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Volume Control
        rotary

      • Audio Playback

        Cassette Deck Technology
        Mechanical
        Cassette Playback Modes
        • Cue
        • Fast Wind/Rewind
        • Full Auto Stop
        • Pause key
        • Tape Counter
        Number of decks
        1

      • Audio Recording

        Recording Media
        Tape

      • Connectivity

        DC in
        3V
        Headphone
        3.5 mm

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        34  mm
        Product height
        112  mm
        Product width
        91  mm
        Product weight
        0.24  kg

      • Power

        Battery type
        • AA
        • R6
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        2

