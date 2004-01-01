Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.
Be seen from any angle with ADS wide-view technology. Advanced Super Dimension Switch delivers faster on-display picture processing for smoother content transitions, remarkable image accuracy, and superior colour reproduction with 180 degree viewing.
Select our optional 4G/LTE module for more predictable bandwidth and faster download speeds, providing you with a reliable backup connection in case of 24/4 work requirements or where local network connections are not possible.
Critical for demanding commercial applications, FailOver is a revolutionary technology that automatically plays back-up content on screen in the unlikely event of a media player failure. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you are ready for instant content protection.
Extend your display into the future with our modular approach. Bringing opportunities for longer product lifetime with easily detached and replaced components, and a firm focus on sustainability, with reduced WEEE disposal.
Powered by Android 11 and with integrated WiFi, your Philips D-Line delivers the ultimate, most secure and connected display experience. Optimised for native Android apps, and enabling you to install web apps and software directly onto the display, eliminating the need for an external media player.
Connect and control your content via the cloud with our integrated HTML5, Chromium-based browser. Design your content online and connect a single display, or your entire network, either landscape or portrait, in 4k UHD resolution. Simply connect to the internet via WiFi or with an RJ45 cable.
Unlock the power, versatility and intelligence inside your Philips D-Line displays remotely with Wave. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.
