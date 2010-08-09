2 year warranty
Discontinued
243E2SB/00
Great gaming experience on your big display !
This Big 243E2 Full HD display with stylish SmartTouch controls is ready to engage you in the gaming world
24" (61 cm) E-line
Full HD
SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press on a single button.
An aspect ratio is an expression of a video image's width compared to its height. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition television and European digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means outstanding game and video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.
Philips easy picture format control on OSD is to switch from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content for working with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.
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