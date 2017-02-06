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Discontinued

BrillianceAMVA LCD monitor, LED backlight

241P4QPYKES/94

Sustainable eco design display

The Philips AMVA LED display with Webcam helps you collaborate and communicate, saving your time and money.

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with Webcam saves time and money

Sustainable eco design display

  • P Line

  • 24" (61 cm)

  • Full HD display

Zero power consumption with 0 watt hard switch

At the flick of the 0 watt hard switch which is conveniently located at the back, you can completely cut-off your monitor from AC power. This results in zero power consumption reducing your carbon footprint even further

Webcam to connect and collaborate

Embedded webcam and microphone enables you to view and communicate with your colleagues and clients. This simple solution allows you to collaborate and share, saving precious time and travel related costs.

SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort. The height adjustable stand guarantees the optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday, while cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

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