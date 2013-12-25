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Discontinued

BrillianceLED monitor with 2ms

226CL2SB/00

3.3

| (3) Reviews

Stylish, Full HD LED display with natural colors

With a Slim, Stylish design the new generation 226CL2 Full HD LED display with 2ms SmartResponse Turbo and stylish SmartTouch controls is ready to engage you in the gaming and movie world

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Stylish, Full HD LED display with natural colors

  • 21.5" (54.6 cm) C-line

  • Full HD

Stylish SmartTouch controls

SmartTouch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons. Responding to your lightest touch, SmartTouch controls, for example, power up your monitor or brighten and sharpen your display with SmartImage Lite. When activated, SmartTouch icons glow to indicate that your commands have been implemented.

SmartResponse of 2ms

SmartResponse is a exclusive Philips overdrive technology that when turned on, automatically adjusts response times to specific application requirements like gaming and movies which require faster response times in order to produce judder, time-lag and ghost image free images

SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

3

Reviews

3
2

25/12/2013

India

India

Great as per price performance aspect

the product is great,using since 1 year no problem with the product till now,satisfying all my needs, i use this specially for gaming and this product servers all my gaming requirements i expect from a gaming monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 224CL2SB LCD monitor, LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 224CL2SB LCD monitor, LED backlight

13/12/2013

India

India

Absolutely fantastic. good money value

it has smart contrast and very good display quality (16:9) and best widescreen gaming and videos. the most important that it has good efficiency and low power consumption. Easily can operate.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 224CL2SB LCD monitor, LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 224CL2SB LCD monitor, LED backlight

09/05/2012

India

India

Not Good for a regular use or while watching movieq

1. This Product is very Delicate. It is not a very stable design. have to handle with Care every time. 2. Have to press the Power button to Switch on/off atleast twice or thrice. Have to Look for where the button on where I have to press. Some times It does not work. Gets irritating. 3. While watching movies, where the Movie scene becomes very dark, the Automatic Adjustment setting in the Monitor Darkens it more, Cant see what is going on clearly. Tried switching off the Automatic Adjustment mode, still don't work. 4. I connected my HDMI cable to the Monitor, nothing shows up on the screen. I used both VGA and HDMI cable to connect then the Screen size is only Half of the Whole monitor. And that too with a Worst resolution, even If I set it to 1080pi. At last I am very depressed buying this model. If there is any solution for the Last 2 points, please let me know.

This review was made for Brilliance 224CL2SB LED Monitor

This review was made for Brilliance 224CL2SB LED Monitor

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