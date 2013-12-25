2 year warranty
Discontinued
226CL2SB/00
Stylish, Full HD LED display with natural colors
With a Slim, Stylish design the new generation 226CL2 Full HD LED display with 2ms SmartResponse Turbo and stylish SmartTouch controls is ready to engage you in the gaming and movie world
21.5" (54.6 cm) C-line
Full HD
SmartTouch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons. Responding to your lightest touch, SmartTouch controls, for example, power up your monitor or brighten and sharpen your display with SmartImage Lite. When activated, SmartTouch icons glow to indicate that your commands have been implemented.
SmartResponse is a exclusive Philips overdrive technology that when turned on, automatically adjusts response times to specific application requirements like gaming and movies which require faster response times in order to produce judder, time-lag and ghost image free images
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.
3.3
of 5
3
Reviews
gauravt3
25/12/2013
India
Great as per price performance aspect
the product is great,using since 1 year no problem with the product till now,satisfying all my needs, i use this specially for gaming and this product servers all my gaming requirements i expect from a gaming monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 224CL2SB LCD monitor, LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 224CL2SB LCD monitor, LED backlight
athar
13/12/2013
India
Absolutely fantastic. good money value
it has smart contrast and very good display quality (16:9) and best widescreen gaming and videos. the most important that it has good efficiency and low power consumption. Easily can operate.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 224CL2SB LCD monitor, LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 224CL2SB LCD monitor, LED backlight
Ashok
09/05/2012
India
Not Good for a regular use or while watching movieq
1. This Product is very Delicate. It is not a very stable design. have to handle with Care every time. 2. Have to press the Power button to Switch on/off atleast twice or thrice. Have to Look for where the button on where I have to press. Some times It does not work. Gets irritating. 3. While watching movies, where the Movie scene becomes very dark, the Automatic Adjustment setting in the Monitor Darkens it more, Cant see what is going on clearly. Tried switching off the Automatic Adjustment mode, still don't work. 4. I connected my HDMI cable to the Monitor, nothing shows up on the screen. I used both VGA and HDMI cable to connect then the Screen size is only Half of the Whole monitor. And that too with a Worst resolution, even If I set it to 1080pi. At last I am very depressed buying this model. If there is any solution for the Last 2 points, please let me know.
This review was made for Brilliance 224CL2SB LED Monitor
This review was made for Brilliance 224CL2SB LED Monitor