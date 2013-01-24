Home
LCD monitor with SmoothTouch

  • Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
    Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch

    A sturdy, water and dust resistant touch screen monitor for flexible use anywhere, with articulating stand to fit angles you need. Offering simple and intuitive use across applications, greatly boosts up productivity. See all benefits

      Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch

      • B Line
      • 16 (15.6" / 39.6 cm diag.)
      • 1366x768 HD
      SmoothTouch display for natural, fluid touch response

      SmoothTouch display for natural, fluid touch response

      This Philips display uses Projected capacitive 10 point touch technology for fluid response. You can fully utilize the new capabilities of touch based applications, and bring your older applications to life. Touch-type with 10 fingers, or play exciting interactive games with your friends. Collaborate with colleagues interactively at work or school environment and increase your productivity and efficiency.

      Monitor front surface meets IP65 for water & dust resistance

      Monitor front surface meets IP65 for water & dust resistance

      For less than perfect environments, you need a monitor that's designed to hold up to the splashes of water and dust that happen in the everyday world. Ingress Protection (IP) ratings defined in international standard IEC/EN 60529, are used to define levels of sealing effectiveness of electrical enclosures against intrusion from foreign bodies and moisture. This Philips display meets international the IP rating for water and dust resistance, it will hold up to water splashes and dust that happen in the everyday world.

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

      HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

      HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

      An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

      DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

      DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

      DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.

      EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

      EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

      SmartStand with adjustable angles, boosts productivity

      Philips SmartStand allows for flexible adjustment of the screen. Its Z type structure with smooth tilt, height adjustment and folding capabilities enables you to use it in various ergonomic positions. You can set the stand in upright position for better touch control, or recline it backwards, making it easy for you to draw or annotate. It even allows you to put the screen almost flat on the table for some applications when required.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        TFT-LCD (TN)
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        15.6 inch / 39.6 cm
        Effective viewing area
        344.2 (H) x 193.5 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Optimum resolution
        1366 x 768 @ 60Hz
        Pixel Density
        100 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        Brightness
        220  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        500:1
        SmartContrast
        20,000,000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.252 x 0.252 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 90º (H) / 60º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage
        Color gamut (typical)
        NTSC 86%*, sRGB 100%*
        Display colors
        262 K
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 60 kHz (H) / 50 - 75 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes
        EasyRead
        Yes
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes

      • Touch

        Touch technology
        Projected capacitive
        Touch points
        10 point
        Touch method
        Stylus, Finger, Glove*
        Touch interface
        USB
        Touch glass hardness
        7 H
        Touch glass coating
        Glare
        Touch active area
        344.2 mm (H) x 193.5 mm (V)
        Operation system
        Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7; Android 7.1 / 7.0 / 6.0 / 5.0 / 4.4; certain Linux versions*
        Palm rejection area
        >= 25 x 25 mm
        Ingress protection
        IP65 - front only
        Sealability
        Touchscreen sealed to bezel; Touchscreen sealed to LCD

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analog )
        • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
        • DisplayPort 1.2
        • HDMI 1.4
        USB
        USB 3.1x2 (1 w/fast charging)*
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        • PC audio-in
        • Headphone out

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        2 W x 2
        User convenience
        • SmartImage
        • Input
        • Brightness
        • Menu
        • Power On/Off
        Control software
        SmartControl
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukranian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5 ~ 90  degree
        Folding angle
        0 ~ 70 degree
        Height adjustment
        184 (Horizontal), 105 (Vertical)  mm

      • Power

        ECO mode
        5.6 W (typ.)
        On mode
        7.1 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 8.0 test method)
        Standby mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        Energy Label Class
        A
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • External
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand(max height)
        378 x 347 x 227  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        378 x 241 x 42  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        445 x 388 x 159  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        5.00  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        2.01  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        6.31  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF (demonstrated)
        70,000 hrs (excluded backlight)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EnergyStar 8.0
        • RoHS
        • WEEE
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Specific Substances
        • PVC / BFR free housing
        • Mercury free
        • Lead free

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • SEMKO
        • EPA
        • UKRAINIAN
        • ICES-003
        • TUV/GS
        • TUV Ergo
        • CU-EAC

      • Cabinet

        Front bezel
        Black
        Rear cover
        Black
        Foot
        Black
        Finish
        Texture

      • What's in the box?

        Monitor with stand
        Yes
        Cables
        D-Sub cable, HDMI cable, DP cable, USB-A to B cable, Audio cable, Power cable
        User Documentation
        Yes
        Accessory
        Stylus touch pen x 1 (black)

          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • NTSC Area based on CIE1976
          • sRGB Area based on CIE 1931
          • Glove material and thickness: Nitrile (0.15 mm), Cotton (0.31 mm), CPE (0.03 mm), PVC (0.12 mm)
          • Please refer to "SmoothTouch" in user manual for more details of operating systems support in touch function.
          • Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.

