Search terms

1

X-tremeVision

car headlight bulb

12342XVB1
  • Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe
    -{discount-value}

    X-tremeVision car headlight bulb

    12342XVB1

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Philips X-tremeVision halogen headlamp offers up to 100% more vision. X-tremeVision is engineered with state-of-the-art technology for ultimate bright light. It is ECE compliant for road legal use. See all benefits

    X-tremeVision car headlight bulb

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Philips X-tremeVision halogen headlamp offers up to 100% more vision. X-tremeVision is engineered with state-of-the-art technology for ultimate bright light. It is ECE compliant for road legal use. See all benefits

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Philips X-tremeVision halogen headlamp offers up to 100% more vision. X-tremeVision is engineered with state-of-the-art technology for ultimate bright light. It is ECE compliant for road legal use. See all benefits

    X-tremeVision car headlight bulb

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Philips X-tremeVision halogen headlamp offers up to 100% more vision. X-tremeVision is engineered with state-of-the-art technology for ultimate bright light. It is ECE compliant for road legal use. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Headlights

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Boosts your vision on the road

      • Type of lamp: H4
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12 V,60/55 W
      Wide range of 12V lamps for all functions

      Wide range of 12V lamps for all functions

      Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offers all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights

      Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

      Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

      Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

      Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

      Our lamps are often commended by automotive experts.

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass^

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass^

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, eliminating the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful lighting. ^Application varies per bulb type.

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

      Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass ideal for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity at the same time.

      See further and react faster with up to 100% more vision

      Based on the unique product design, X-tremeVision is offering ultimate bright light on the road

      Greater driving comfort and safety

      X-tremeVision gives you faster reaction time thanks to an earlier recognition of obstacles and traffic signs. Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is key in preventing accidents. This product actively prevents accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.

      Complying with high quality standards of ECE homologation

      X-tremeVision is fully compliant to ECE for road-legal use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        B1
        EAN1
        8727900350388
        EAN3
        8727900350395

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        60/55  W

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        450h

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        1650  lm

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12342XVB1
        Ordering code
        35038830

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.4  kg
        Height
        14.2  cm
        Length
        25.5  cm
        Width
        14.1  cm

      • Product description

        Type
        H4
        Application
        • High beam
        • Front fog light
        • Low beam
        Designation
        H4 X-tremeVision
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        X-tremeVision
        Technology
        Halogen
        Base
        P43t-38

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        40  g
        Height
        13.5  cm
        Length
        • 10.6  cm
        • 5  cm
        Net weight per piece
        21.5  g
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        10
        Width
        9.5  cm

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light
        Product highlight
        100% more vision

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.